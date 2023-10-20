Man won't pay $300 bill for family that he didn't want there. AITA?

When this man is furious with his family, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not paying a $300 bill for people I didn’t even want there? "

I’m really torn on this so I would definitely appreciate some advice. I’ll start off with saying that I have an aunt on my dad’s side of the family, she’s 50 and has 5 kids ranging from 20 all the way to 12.

She’s always been known to be a freeloader and taken advantage of situations and people. One time me and my dad were planning on going to the drive in, and my dad stupidly told her.

She asked if her kids could be incluided too. I felt pissed because this happened every time me and my dad had something fun planned just me and him. I’m hoping that you get the idea with what I’ve given you so far.