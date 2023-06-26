Man's fiancée upset, heard him call out a man's name in his sleep. AITA? UPDATED

So my partner and I have been together for almost 4 years, and of course I love her, she is the woman I am going to marry and the only person I wanna be with. Also, not that you’ll believe me, but I am straight.
While I consider myself an ally, I am not gay. I’m not opposed to the idea of bisexuality, but I’m just not into dudes like that so I don’t think I am. I just had a really great dream last night.
Last night I had an epic romantic dream. It was some forbidden love where I was in love with a man. The dream was seriously like a movie. I mean it was awesome!
Nothing nsfw happened either … well unless you count passionate kissing as nsfw, but it wasn’t a dirty dream, at all. It was just romantic and epic. And I should be allowed to enjoy when my brain serves me movies at night.
But where I FU is that I apparently said the man’s name out loud. I’ll be honest, I didn’t even remember the dude’s name.
But my fiancée sure did. She asked me about “Julio” and why I kept calling for him last night. I thought it’d be funny if I said “the man of my dreams” cause I mean, technically true.
But, she did not seem amused, so I down played it a bit and didn’t mention how much I enjoyed the dream. She didn’t even like that joke, how would I tell her that I had an affair with a man in my dream?
She then accused me of being closeted and said I needed to sort my shit out. Because “dreams are what the subconscious wants or thinks.” And insisted that it didn’t sound like an innocent dream. Which again, nothing sexual happened, other than passionate kissing, and also it was only a dream.
And like I told her I’ve had dreams where I am an actual elephant, I don’t want to be an elephant. Idk what her deal is, man. I hope she gets over it soon, cause Julio WILL sweep me of my feet lmao
Update: ya’ll I had so much fun reading these couldn’t get through all of them, there is a lot.
I was prepared to not even bring it up again, cause I figured maybe she needed to deal with something, since that reaction was very out of character for her. But she came up to me and apologized for over reacting.
Turns out her first long term relationship (3years) was very similar to ours and the guy had even talked about proposing to her and having kids with her (but never did.) He was in the closet for a good long while.
She explained that near the end he would talk about a guy non-stop and mention his name while he slept, and would drop everything for the guy, even when they were out together.
He eventually told her that he realized he was gay, that it was over and that he had been cheating for months with the guy. She stopped dating seriously after that, until we met.
She said that last night freaked her out, because even though she hadn’t thought about what happened in years, she wasn’t ready to go through it again.
I reassured her that even IF I was attracted to men, I would never step out of the relationship for a man or a woman cause she is the only person I see a future and life with. She is after all the love of my life and Julio is just some interesting himbo my brain created. But something great came out of it.
Today we started talking about our past relationships which we never had really done, it was a lot of fun getting to know that side of her. And once the waters were cooled down and we were joking I threw in a couple of quick jokes about my ex “Julio” and our epic adventures. We’ve laughed so much it’s been a great Sunday.
“dreams are what the subconscious wants or thinks.”
Is it? Because I had a dream about being but also dating the prince of England. Not William or whatever, I (a woman) was both the prince and also madly in love with the prince (who was not me). We were ruling but we also went to buy ice cream and orange juice? Idk.
It made absolutely zero sense. Your gf needs to take a deep breath and stop overanalyzing.
Dreams are absolutely not just what the subconscious wants.
I once dreamed about a tiny family in fancy 1850s clothes living inside a suitcase.
'I hope she'll get over it cause Julio will sweep me off my feet'
Give this man a medal. Now!
Let dreams be dreams ... every adult should know that and she even mentioning it in all seriousness is a bit of a problem. i personally would make fun of you at most and teasing you a bit with 'Julio' but thats about it.
You would definatly get some flowers delivered from julio the next day.