Man's fiancée upset, heard him call out a man's name in his sleep. AITA? UPDATED

She explained that near the end he would talk about a guy non-stop and mention his name while he slept, and would drop everything for the guy, even when they were out together.

He eventually told her that he realized he was gay, that it was over and that he had been cheating for months with the guy. She stopped dating seriously after that, until we met.

She said that last night freaked her out, because even though she hadn’t thought about what happened in years, she wasn’t ready to go through it again.