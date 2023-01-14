Man's GF is pregnant with someone else's kid; asks if he's wrong to 'ruin' fathers life.

AITA for making my girlfriend go after her baby daddy for child support and "ruining" his life?

I met my girlfriend on Tinder and we were not exclusive to begin with. We get along great and I thought we had a future.

She got pregnant and we were kind of excited to start a family. When the baby was born it was very obviously not mine. I did not sign the birth certificate. I also did not break up with her. But I also told her that I would not be making myself financially responsible for the baby.

We had planned for her to take a year off work to be with the baby. She had already taken her maternity leave. I said she needed to go after the father for child support. She didn't want to because they were "friends". I said I understood but then she had to take full financial responsibility for the kid.