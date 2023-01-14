Man's GF is pregnant with someone else's kid; asks if he's wrong to 'ruin' fathers life.

I met my girlfriend on Tinder and we were not exclusive to begin with. We get along great and I thought we had a future.
She got pregnant and we were kind of excited to start a family. When the baby was born it was very obviously not mine. I did not sign the birth certificate. I also did not break up with her. But I also told her that I would not be making myself financially responsible for the baby.
We had planned for her to take a year off work to be with the baby. She had already taken her maternity leave. I said she needed to go after the father for child support. She didn't want to because they were "friends". I said I understood but then she had to take full financial responsibility for the kid.
I would help her with all the child-rearing like changing diapers and feedings and the like but not for paying for any of it. She agreed. She ran through her savings in about six months. She talked to me about helping her with baby formula and stuff and I said no. That isn't our agreement.