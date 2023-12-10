Man judges friend for affair then leaves his wife for friend's betrayed spouse. + Update

Pat’s approach was very non judgmental which is obviously a very admirable thing but I found myself on the opposite side. While Pat insisted on inviting Jack and Max, forming new friendships with them.

The more I hung out with my former(?) best friend and his mistress the more I disliked them and realized they are not the kind of people I want in my life and by extension the more I disliked Pat. Our disagreements got more intense and more frequent.

I told Pat that this wasn’t working for me anymore and she accused me of choosing (a pathetic loser) over our marriage. Of course she is entitled to believe whatever she wants. That was not my reason according to me and the truth is probably something in between.

About Jack and Max: