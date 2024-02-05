Man ends 20 year marriage when he finds out wife cheated when they were dating. CONCLUDED.

When this man is shocked by his wife's reveal that she cheated on him over 20 years ago and subsequently ends the marriage, he asks Reddit:

(OP also offers 2 lengthy updates and one FINAL update, which he recently posted.)

"Am I wrong for ending a 20 year marriage because I learned my wife cheated on my while we were dating?"

My wife (44F) and I (43M) have been married 20 years. We started dating in high school when I was a junior and she was a senior. We were long distance for her first two years of college while I was in high school and did one year at community college, then we went to college in the same city for a year, and have lived together since.

We got married the summer after I graduated college. Our marraige has been pretty great so far, but I initated a divorce after I discovered that she was sleeping with multiple other men for the 2 years we were long distance.