Woman tells fiancé marriage doesn't entitle him to her substantial inheritance. AITA?

Again, worth noting it wasn't me who said anything about a holiday, and where I become a financial burden I don't know considering I am in a very good job, and don't want children.

I left the house without saying a word and am typing this at my friend's house right now. I forgot to mention that this incident has literally just happened, the reason my fiancé only just found out is because until now even I didn't know if the money was coming to me or not due to several family and court complications. AITA?

midnightschild

You really want to marry this guy? There are 2 problems:

He assumed he’s entitled to the money. He assumed he can spend it on a discretionary item that does not include you. Pt2. is the bigger problem.