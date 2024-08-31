Wife leans towards divorce as husband refuses to address his snoring; 'he is slowly killing our marriage.' UPDATED 2X

marblelotus

My husband and I have been married for 3 years, been living together for 5. He has always snored and has gotten worse. He would wake me up 5-10 times a night. In 2020, he did a sleep study and was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea and prescribed a CPAP. He wore the CPAP for less than a week because it was uncomfortable.

Throughout the years, I have spent hundreds of dollars on over the counter sleep meds and ear plugs to try and sleep. I've tried calmly to speak to my husband over the years about this, but it has been met with:

"You're just a light sleeper." "I'm not talking about this/why are we talking about this?" "Married people should sleep in the same bed."

I haven't always handled this the best. I've gotten very frustrated and yelled at him in the middle of the night. I'm working on putting my thoughts out calmly.