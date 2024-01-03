Woman faces family's wrath after marrying sister's middle school boyfriend. AITA?

Major-Contact-4009
Me (27F) and my sister (29F) have been fighting recently for something that I thought got resolved a long time ago. I’ve debated posting for like a week now but figured someone not directly involved would be good to hear from.
A couple months ago I married my husband, Greg (29M) after being together for 4 years. We met each other working at the same office and I developed this huge crush on him. I was pretty sure he was into me too, so I decided to bring it up to my sister, Alicia.
Alicia and Greg had dated in middle school when they were both 13ish, and because it had been so long and at such a young age I didn’t think there would be an issue, but I still wanted to check. I didn’t want to accidentally start dating some long lost love of her life or something, so I thought I would clear the air by asking.
She seemed a bit surprised because I don’t think she was expecting to hear about her middle school ex boyfriend randomly so many years later, but after we talked for a bit she said she didn’t really care. So I thought cool, I have the go ahead. I thanked her and moved on with things and a little while later, me and Greg got together.
It’s never seemed to be an issue before recently, we hit all the milestones and she seemed to be happy for us. When he met my family again, they were a bit surprised but things were fine. My sister was even one of my bridesmaids and seemed happy for me the entire time.
Like I haven’t really thought of them dating in forever because it no longer seems relevant. I mean, she has a husband at this point, so it doesn’t seem like a middle school boyfriend would be something to dwell on.
We were with my family this Christmas and things were going just as fine as they usually are until my sister started handing out the presents she had gotten. Now we don’t get each other presents every year, and people in my family typically aren’t buying special presents for people they’re not close to.
So the in-laws don’t get screwed or anything because they didn’t buy every individual cousin a gift. But, during my wedding planning she said she wanted to get me something special for my first Christmas as a married woman, so it took me off guard.
I looked sort of confused for a second but I didn’t want to be a Grinch on Christmas so I just smiled and watched everyone open their gifts. Lots of circumstances could cause someone to not be able to get a gift so it was fine. But after she finished handing things out, she looked at me and said I wasn’t getting anything because “I had taken enough”.
I asked her what she meant because huh? And she said I didn’t have to be so weird to plot to take Greg from her. I’ll admit I had a crush on him WHEN I WAS 11 but I didn’t plan my life around dating him one day??
I grabbed her and pulled her into the other room and we started yelling at each other. I definitely said some nasty things because if she had an issue, why wouldn’t she bring that up when I directly asked her. We both wound up leaving my parents house early and her husband seemed super angry.
My mom texted that she was disappointed we fought in Christmas which yeah, I get, but it’s not like I did it intentionally. She’s telling whatever family members will listen about how I stole her boyfriend and so they’re mad at me.
I don’t feel like I could be the AH, but I also can’t tell. Greg’s super pissed because she’s been trying to message him about this and he doesn’t get why this is such an issue.
I’ve tried to speak with her a couple times, and I brought up how I asked her already for permission, but she says I took her off guard. So, AITA?
Curious-One4595
NTA. Your sister has issues. Middle school ex is in the safe zone for dating and she herself cleared it.
Inevitable-Rhubarb11
Agree NTA. Sounds like there's something else going on in your sister's life but that's not your problem. It would be interesting to know if her husband has contacted either you or Greg?
throowowowowowowaway
That means that four years after you got married, she only told you about it after you surprised her?
It seems like she's experiencing marital issues and venting to you, to be honest.
ImKiliW
Wait, your sister is 29, and she's accusing you of "stealing" someone she date briefly at 13? Despite the fact that she'd clearly moved on, married someone else, AND had given you the go ahead?
NTA.... your sister, however, needs therapy.
Weak_Tiger1628
Middle school relationships don’t count, not the AH.
sdfsdfs-fdds
NTA: Considering how happy you two are, it's likely that your sister is dissatisfied in her marriage and wishes she had married Greg instead.
She believes you stole her happy married life because she observes you leading a contented life.
SawwhetMA
NTA. Oh good god, does sis' husband know that sis is mad about this?? You had no way until just now that sis was angry... I would not want to be in her husband's shoes right now!!!
Major-Contact-4009
He was there during presents, so he has to be aware. Even thought we definitely talked more away from everyone, she made it pretty clear why she was mad while we were still sitting around.
Livid_Half_3343
You are definitely NTA. Even asking her if it was okay to start dating Greg was kind of overcautious (but considerate) given they dated when they were children and she's married to someone else???
I don't know what your relationship is normally like, but if this kind of outrageous scene is out of character, I would try to sit down and get to the bottom of what exactly she's upset about (problems in her own marriage perhaps?).
Major-Contact-4009
It’s not like her at all which is why I’m so surprised. We’re not super close but I’ve always considered us good sisters.
mayfeelthis
So you spring it on her 4 years ago, and she waited to tell you after you’re married 4 years later? Sounds like she’s having marital problems and taking it out on you tbh. NTA.