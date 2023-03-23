18 men admit what their response would be to another guy flirting with 'their girl'.

Personal accounts of men all over the world started pouring in when Reddit user u/Hot_Wine_2004 asked:
I’d step in and say something. Not because I feel I need to or because my wife can’t handle herself, but because I know her and she likes the feeling of being looked after. I know this because she’s told me.
He's got great taste and I hope he's got thick skin.
love2go agrees:
Yeah I trust her so I’m sitting back and enjoying the show.
Nothing. She is beautiful and I get it. When she shoots them down and they keep trying is when I would step in, because it's harassments at that point and that is a problem.
Had a guy buy our margaritas when my gf ordered them for us at the counter. I thanked him from accross the resteraunt, free margaritas taste better.