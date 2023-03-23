Someecards Logo
18 men admit what their response would be to another guy flirting with 'their girl'.

Carson Cupello
Mar 23, 2023 | 8:06 PM
Jealousy is a tough emotion to get a handle on, but hopefully your partner can handle themselves when you get a little attention from a stranger.

Personal accounts of men all over the world started pouring in when Reddit user u/Hot_Wine_2004 asked:

"Men of Reddit, what would be your response to a guy who suddenly starts flirting with your girl?"

1. Psycle_Sammy starts off strong:

I’d step in and say something. Not because I feel I need to or because my wife can’t handle herself, but because I know her and she likes the feeling of being looked after. I know this because she’s told me.

2. between3and20spaces says:

He's got great taste and I hope he's got thick skin.

love2go agrees:

Yeah I trust her so I’m sitting back and enjoying the show.

3. To_Fight_The_Night writes:

Nothing. She is beautiful and I get it. When she shoots them down and they keep trying is when I would step in, because it's harassments at that point and that is a problem.

4. From whiskeyriver0987:

Had a guy buy our margaritas when my gf ordered them for us at the counter. I thanked him from accross the resteraunt, free margaritas taste better.

Sources: Reddit
