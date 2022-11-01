19 men share the biggest secrets they're keeping from their significant others.

In one of the top threads on Reddit, a user asked what's the one secret you're keeping from your SO that would end the relationship. People responded, and most of the answers aren't really relationship ending (we assume), but there are really interest things here that we can relate to.

Some are heartwarming, some are harmless and some are sad, but they give us insight into how people handle their love lives.

1. ehladik says:

I don't like her mother, to me, she's a bad person, who tries to see the bad in the others, and who sees people who work as "service" (retail, etc) as below her. I've yet to hear her say something nice about someone who isn't herself.

2. failte44 says: