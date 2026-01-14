'I met my BF's 'work wife' for the first time and I’m devastated.' UPDATED

This really concerned me. So, the next day after Jake got home from work I asked about it. He said that both him and Amy were late for work that morning, so everyone probably assumed that, and it was just a joke. I thought it was a weirdly unprofessional joke and expressed my discomfort.

He invited me to the bar with him and his coworkers that night so I could meet her and see it was nothing to worry about. It did not soothe my nerves, at all. Turns out Amy is NOT a lot older than him, she’s only 3 years older, and super pretty. The entire night she was all over him. Touching him, leaning on him, putting his arms around him, and even kissed him on the cheek and he acted like it was normal.