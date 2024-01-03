MIL accused by son of 'body shaming' his wife while eating chicken. AITA?

When this MIL is accused of "shaming" her DIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for talking to my DIL about her eating habits?"

I’m so tired, my son and my DIL are staying with me to save money. I cook and we have a serve yourself policy. The thing is she will eat a lot more than me.

For example I made chicken, I would eat only one chicken breast she would have three. Basically she eats a lot more than me and I don’t substitute for lower calorie stuff. I’m not going to use skim milk instead of cream for example.