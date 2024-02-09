MOH falls asleep multiple times during best friend's wedding; humiliates MIL during reception speech. AITA? UPDATED 3X

And, if the reason you fell asleep at the wedding was that you were helping Sarah with what should have been her tasks and her family's tasks for wedding preparation, why did you do all of that?

This is far beyond what a MOH should be doing. And why did you allow her to accuse you of ruining the wedding when in reality you apparently rescued the entire wedding from disaster?

Sarah sounds really ungrateful and a user and someone who doesn't care about you at all. Maybe one thing you'll get out of this wedding is to re-evaluate who your true friends are

And now, OP's final update about the situation:

I hope its only cause of the sleep deprivation and stress, both I have had in drove over the last 2 months. I do have a bellow average immune system, but I don't know if that would have a effect.