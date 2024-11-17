Grieving woman blocked from attending mother's funeral by controlling boyfriend; 'My mom deserved peace.' + UPDATE

He didn't even really want to listen to me talk about how happy I was to reconnect with my mom..all he did was remind me that my mom hurt me and I should have no contact with her and she didn't deserve for me to speak to her.

I told him that my mom isn't perfect, but my mom also raised me by herself and that she was my rock for many years and he should respect that. He said nothing outside telling me there was no value in talking to her.