Mom fed up with sister and 'brat' niece, calls the cops and wants to sue. AITA?

On Maury, the subject is typically family and infedility, but we're sure they'd love to take this case on the show, even with just one out of two (if Maury hadn't, tragically, ended in 2022). Call this the 2023 update.

'Wibta for suing my sister over something her daughter did?'

I f 43 have a daughter f 16. My sister f 40 has a daughter 15 and always had the idea of having both our daughters be the best of friends. She would only schedule playdates with my daughter and not any of her daughter's school friends.

It kept going on and her daughter began to resent mine. she would start off by stealing things here and there and went on by lying about her. My sister coddled her daughter her entire life and had one of those weird relationships with her daughter likes the ones on tv.