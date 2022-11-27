Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom asks if it was wrong to introduce BF's parents to her son as 'Grandma and Grandpa.'

Mom asks if it was wrong to introduce BF's parents to her son as 'Grandma and Grandpa.'

Amy Goldberg
Nov 27, 2022 | 9:31 PM
ADVERTISING

"AITA for introducing my boyfriend's parents as 'Grandma and Grandpa' to my son?"

This last Thursday I (29 F) went over to my boyfriend "Jay's" (25 M) house for Thanksgiving and brought my son (4) with me. I and Jay have been together for a year and a half now, and he is the most amazing man in the world. He's been amazing with my son (his bio father is not in his life) and I can genuinely see him as "the one".

Jay's parents came over as well. It's not that I don't get along with them, it's just I have only ever seen them 3 times before this Thanksgiving. I have not had any time to really bond with them I guess. They had never met my son in person either, but they both knew about him.

By the time I arrived Jay's parents were already there and helping him finish up dinner. We greeted each other and Jay's dad asked "And who's this little guy." I introduced them to my son and then introduced Jay's parents as "Grandma and Grandpa" to my precious boy I didn't notice at the time, but all three of them became quiet almost immediately.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content