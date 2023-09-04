Mom to newborn wants to bail on SIL's wedding because of 'oppressive' dress code. AITA?

When this woman wants to bail on her SIL's wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not going to my sister in laws wedding due to her dress code?"

I 25f am having a conflict with my husbands sister 36f. She is getting married in 2 weeks and her dress code is incredibly complicated to adhere to for me. It is black tie, long sleeves and floor length gowns.

The conflict happened because I am currently 34 weeks pregnant and overheat very quickly, and the wedding is entirely outside, in the middle of the day, in the southern USA where it is incredibly hot, I cannot be in a long sleeve floor length gown in the heat for 8 hours.

I have sent her a few dresses to try to compromise which I will link in the comments for further information but she is completely adamant about exactly what she wants.