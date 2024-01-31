Mom of 2 (1 special needs) denies hubby 2 wk vacation; says 'Not after last time.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this mom to two children (one with special needs) denies her husband permission for a two week vacation, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for denying my husband a 2 week vacation?"

My husband and I have been married for 12 years. We have 2 kids together, where one have special needs. We live close to my home town in Europe, while his family lives around the US.

We used to be able to afford to visit once a year. The cost of living has increased lately, and the extra cost of bringing two kids makes it more difficult as well. I wish we were able to go at least twice a year, and seeing my husband miss his family and friends is hard.