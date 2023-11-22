Mom threatens teenage son, 'No Thanksgiving food for you until you pay me back.' AITA?

He is refusing to pay for it back so no thanksgiving meal ( he will eat a sandwich) and he thinks I am being a horrible jerk. My husband is on his side and doesn’t understand why I am so angry about it.

I already informed my MIL of the situation she offered to bring a nice cheese board if he still refuses. I am giving him one last chance, he can buy it, not get thanksgiving tomorrow or work for 11 hours to make up the money.

I have a feeling he won’t do either of the options given so probably no thanksgiving and my relatives will understand. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

busyshrew writes: