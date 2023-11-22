Mom threatens teenage son, 'No Thanksgiving food for you until you pay me back.' AITA?

When this mom is annoyed with her son, she asks Reddit:
I’ll keep this one short, every year we have charcuterie board before thanksgiving meal at 6. Just something everyone can pick at so they aren’t dying of hunger by dinner time. My son (16) loves cheese, and due to this I make sure to label when he can’t eat something. I labeled all the stuff for thanksgiving don’t eat.
Well yesterday he went and ate all of the fancy meats and basically ate from each block that I bought. I truly was angry since I worked extra hours to pay for it since the prices are awful now for a nice cheese.
I told him he needs to go to the store to replace all of it which would cost him around 70 dollars ( one of the cheese he ate was 18 dollars) or he doesn’t get to eat thanksgiving meal.
He is refusing to pay for it back so no thanksgiving meal ( he will eat a sandwich) and he thinks I am being a horrible jerk. My husband is on his side and doesn’t understand why I am so angry about it.
I already informed my MIL of the situation she offered to bring a nice cheese board if he still refuses. I am giving him one last chance, he can buy it, not get thanksgiving tomorrow or work for 11 hours to make up the money.
I have a feeling he won’t do either of the options given so probably no thanksgiving and my relatives will understand. AITA?
busyshrew writes:
You can tell which people responding in here do not cook big stressful family dinners. It's not just the money - it was the time planning, the drive to, the shopping, the LABELLING DO NOT EAT THIS, the mental calculation of how much extra time OP would have to work to pay for the food. And I don't hear any better suggestions for an immediate, related, consequence. NTA.
arachnid794 writes:
NTA. You gave him directions and instructions on what he couldn't do, he said 'Nah, Ima do it'. Stand your ground, kids need to learn consequences. Good on you. ETA: HE should have to pay for the cheese. Period. Not letting him eat the meal is a bit overboard, but you insisting he pay is on the ball.
successful70 writes:
NTA. Your son and to a certain extent so is your husband. Why would he do this, he knows it was for the big meal and it was labelled as such. Stick to your guns, no TG dinner for him. And tell him he still owes you for the cheese and meats he ate.