Food fight escalates and ends relationship. UPDATED

"The Soy Sauce Situation."
We've been together one year. I cook dinner for us pretty regularly. I'll bring the groceries over to her place and cook. And that's it.
When she invites me over and cooks for me, she always asks me to contribute to half of the meal cost, or bring half the groceries. One time I brought the groceries over but didn't have soy sauce.
She bought some and was like, "Can you send me $3 for the soy sauce?". I refused because I thought it was odd to ask that... like, soy sauce is just a basic condiment?!? And besides, I was already bringing the groceries. She was kind of irked when I refused, and didn't really see how it was fair.