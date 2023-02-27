Food fight escalates and ends relationship. UPDATED

My girlfriend is transactional...?

"The Soy Sauce Situation."

Direct-Caterpillar77

We've been together one year. I cook dinner for us pretty regularly. I'll bring the groceries over to her place and cook. And that's it.

When she invites me over and cooks for me, she always asks me to contribute to half of the meal cost, or bring half the groceries. One time I brought the groceries over but didn't have soy sauce.