'My mother and father want back into my life after a three year gap following my mother's affair with my ex boyfriend.' UPDATED

So after that was where my husband really stood up. He bundled me and the small one into a car and drove us all up to his parents place for a few days - he called them and explained everything that was happening and his mother insisted that we get away from the house for a bit to have a break away from it all.

When we got there, his mom nearly smothered me with kindness (she's very much a mommy person!) and took every opportunity to babysit my son and leave me time to rest.

My husband, while I was relaxing and unknowing of what he was up to, called my other sister and got her up to speed in what was going on. From what I tell, since it's been all out war between them and my parents.