Wife fears thrill-seeking husband’s dangerous lifestyle could leave kids without a dad. AITA? + UPDATE

You, nor anyone else, are never going to change him. If you try to force him or guilt him into doing things differently, you will only breed resentment in your marriage. You need to decide if this is a deal breaker for you.

Think about your reasons for wanting him to stop doing these risky behaviours. Write them down and then when you are not angry or in the moment, bring out the list and have a conversation about it with him.

The minute you start raising your voice, stop. You need to communicate the emotions without demonstrating the emotions, or all he will hear is fear and anger from you and he won't hear your actual reasoning.

sowellfan