'My BF bought his female friend a Tiffany necklace for her birthday. I feel weird.' UPDATED 2X

Jealousy is a natural emotion, we all feel it from time to time. The main challenge is figuring out when we need to release it and when we need to honor it as a compass of sorts.

In a popular post on Reddit Relationships, a woman asked if she was being unreasonable for feeling upset her boyfriend bought his female friend a Tiffany necklace. She wrote:

"Boyfriend [M27] bought his female friend a Tiffany necklace for her birthday. I [F27] feel weird about it."

Help me decide if I'm blowing this out of proportion before I overreact. My boyfriend of 11 months has a best friend -- a girl best friend. I've been totally fine with this from the beginning because she was here before me and they've been friends since college.