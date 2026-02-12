'My BF doesn’t want me to go to my best friend's wedding.' UPDATED

You’ll be so busy with other bride’s maid duty’s that those will barely be a blip. But the fact that he thinks he can control you like this is concerning.

OP responded:

I tried to explain this to him originally and say that I would just be doing a job by walking down the aisle and dancing with Sam but he said weddings are a naturally romantic scene. I feel like he thinks us dancing together is going to be like Damon and Elena at the mystic falls thing 😭

anglflw said:

Since when is walking down the aisle and a planned dance "romantic?"

Do not forsake your friend for this drip of a guy.