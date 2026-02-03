'My BF keeps 'falling asleep' on the couch while his female friend is staying with us.'

I (23F) live with my boyfriend (27M) we’ve been together for 3 year. One of his friends (24F) is currently staying with us because she doesn’t have stable housing right now. To be clear: I have no issues with her. She’s been respectful, grateful, and has done nothing inappropriate. She’s sleeping on our pull-out couch since we don’t have a spare room.
The issue is my boyfriend. Lately, we all get home around the same time, eat together, and watch TV in the living room. She’s on the pull-out couch and he’ll be on the other couch. They aren’t cuddling or touching — they’re separate, kind of perpendicular to each other — but he keeps falling asleep out there.
When I try to wake him up to come to our bedroom, he gets annoyed, half-asleep, and tells me to leave him alone. This has happened multiple times now. I genuinely don’t think anything weird or romantic is going on between them. That’s not my concern. What does bother me is:
I don’t like him sleeping in the living room with another person staying there, even if nothing is happening. I have a really hard time falling asleep without him in bed with me. It makes me feel dismissed when he snaps at me for trying to get him to come to bed.
I feel awkward even bringing it up because I don’t want to sound jealous or controlling, especially since she’s in a vulnerable situation and hasn’t done anything wrong. How should I bring this up without it turning into an argument or sounding like I’m accusing anyone?
TL;DR: My boyfriend’s female friend is temporarily staying with us and sleeping on the pull-out couch. Lately, my boyfriend keeps falling asleep on the other couch after we all watch TV together.
Nothing inappropriate is happening, but it makes me uncomfortable and I struggle to sleep without him in bed. When I try to wake him, he gets annoyed and tells me to leave him alone. Am I overreacting for wanting him to come to bed, and how do I bring this up without sounding jealous or accusatory?
update: so everyone keeps asking if he just started doing this. short answer yes. long answer is we never really used the living room before she got here so we would eat and watch tv before bed in our room but in order to include her we all eat in the living room together now.
i think he just is in the habit of falling asleep right after he eats but i still think he should get up and come with me when i leave the living room. i can put myself to bed i kind of expect him to know when to leave the room before he falls asleep
update #2: i plan on having an adult conversation with him taking the a. it’s inappropriate and b. the girl needs some privacy approach
last update: guys he isn’t like falling asleep with his plate in his hand and rolling over on his food and like not brushing his teeth… usually we put on a movie, eat, put everything in the dish washer when we’re done and then will take turns in the bathroom (we only have one) while the movie or tv show is still on.
usually after that he will come back and fall asleep when we finish the movie/show. i didn’t think that that was necessary to the story so i didn’t include that entire routine
cloverthewonderkitty said:
He needs to let the friend have some personal space and alone time. He invading her only place to have privacy, whether he realizes it or not.
Don't make this about you wanting him to come to bed, make it about him respecting her right to some privacy. It's nice that everyone is friends and gets along, but if you guys are offering her a place to crash then also affording her some personal space is the mature thing to do. He's a grown man, he should be able to put himself to bed at an appropriate hour.
Glubaroo said:
you gotta mobilize him into the bedroom before he's allowed to fall asleep. "hey honey it's time to go to bed, we gotta give
her privacy, let's go to the bedroom"
lydocia said:
What did he say when you talked about this when he was awake?
OP responded:
he just says he doesn’t remember falling asleep out there or me trying to wake him up
DependentBet5761 said:
just wanna put in my two cents. my man had been falling asleep next to my best friend of 8 years whenever she stayed over and i thought nothing of it because i trusted her with every fiber of my being. then i found out they were doing it for 8 months behind my back. not saying every woman or man will do this, but make sure you set clear boundaries or they’re more likely to be crossed.