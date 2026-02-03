'My BF keeps 'falling asleep' on the couch while his female friend is staying with us.'

This is what people had to say to OP:

update: so everyone keeps asking if he just started doing this. short answer yes. long answer is we never really used the living room before she got here so we would eat and watch tv before bed in our room but in order to include her we all eat in the living room together now.

i think he just is in the habit of falling asleep right after he eats but i still think he should get up and come with me when i leave the living room. i can put myself to bed i kind of expect him to know when to leave the room before he falls asleep

update #2: i plan on having an adult conversation with him taking the a. it’s inappropriate and b. the girl needs some privacy approach