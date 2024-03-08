'My BFF who I am secretly in love with asked me to be her sperm donor.' UPDATED

We hugged and I told her that there is no one on this earth I would want to have a child with but her. We talked for hours ,in fact I just got home. We have decided that we want to focus on us for now. I want us to be at that point that we can do it together. I know that this isn’t a rom com, and that things could end up not working out for us in the end.

However I am pretty sure if there is such things as soulmates she is mine. Thank you guys and gals for giving me the courage to tell her