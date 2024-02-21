'My boyfriend doesn’t know I plan to break up with him after his residency exam.' MAJOR UPDATE

Sometimes, you've gotta hatch a quick relationship escape plan so that you can live a better life.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared her plan to leave her boyfriend once he passed his residency exam. She wrote:

"My boyfriend doesn’t know I plan to break up with him after his residency exam."

We’ve been together 3 years. Only in the last year his alcoholism started to show. He is a mean drunk so every time after he goes out to drink he arrives home only to scream at me. He also got into dr*gs so the “arriving home” is around 10AM, after not hearing from him for half a day. The shouting finally became name calling.