Roommate tells guy's GF she 'better get comfortable' with them living together. UPDATE

I asked him how he'd feel if I had a close male friend living with me walking around half naked and he said he'd be uncomfortable but he'd trust me not to do anything. I told him I do trust him but it's still a boundary for me and I asked again when she's moving out.

That's when he dropped the bomb on me that the two of them have decided to look for a place together once his lease is up in March.

I LOST IT. She heard us fighting and came out of the shower (dressed, somewhat) and asked what was wrong and I told her I'm not comfortable with any of this. She apologized and said I better find a way to be comfortable with it.