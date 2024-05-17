'My BF's brother is threatening to walk out of the family if we don't break up.' UPDATED

I (21F) and my boyfriend (21M) have been together since we were 17. We have a healthy relationship, and I have a fantastic relationship with his family as well. I spent every easter, thanksgiving, Christmas, and any events in between with his family.

His mom and I get along really well, and my boyfriend annoyingly complaints about how she calls me more than him. Same with him father, whose been a second father figure to me, and always reminds me I’m more like a daughter to him than his sons girlfriend.

My boyfriend has an older brother (24M) who I also get along with just fine, but he’s more kept to himself so I don’t know him as well as the rest.

His older brother recently got himself a girlfriend, and actually the first time since I’ve met him, has he had a girlfriend.