'My ex's new girlfriend is telling me I'm causing problems in their relationship.' UPDATED

Untrammeled jealousy can lead people to some wild conclusions, and once they're on the goose chase, there's no pulling them back.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman shared how her ex's girlfriend started contacting her in anger. She wrote:

"My ex's (M31) new girlfriend (F23) is telling me I am causing problems in their relationship?"

So first off, I feel like this is absolutely insane and I'm unsure what to do. When I (f30) was 16, I met my first real boyfriend, Vince (m31), he was 17 at the time. We were together for a year and then broke up. While me and Vince definitely aren't friends, we are still friendly. The extent of our interaction is yearly "happy birthday" and "happy new year" message, along with some small talk on that occasion.