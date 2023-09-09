15F court-ordered to stay with cheater dad's new family, gets big revenge. UPDATE.

'AITA for refusing to spend time with my step-sister?'

Backstory: I’m 15F. My parents divorced a year ago because my father cheated. He married the affair girlfriend like instantly. I think he’s a complete jerk and I told the judge I wanted to live with my mom, so I do but they still said I had to go to my father’s every other weekend.

I don’t want to see him, so I refused to go at first, but it was stressing my mom out with court stuff. I agreed to go as long as his wife is totally hands off and I can stay in my room and not be bothered except for one family activity of their choice.