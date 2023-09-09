15F court-ordered to stay with cheater dad's new family, gets big revenge. UPDATE.

Backstory: I’m 15F. My parents divorced a year ago because my father cheated. He married the affair girlfriend like instantly. I think he’s a complete jerk and I told the judge I wanted to live with my mom, so I do but they still said I had to go to my father’s every other weekend.
I don’t want to see him, so I refused to go at first, but it was stressing my mom out with court stuff. I agreed to go as long as his wife is totally hands off and I can stay in my room and not be bothered except for one family activity of their choice.
So that’s where we are, every other weekend, my dad picks me up, talks at me in the car because I won’t talk to him, we go to family therapy where everyone but me talks, I stay in my room until sometime Saturday when I go out with them to do something “fun” and then mostly stay in my room until my mom picks me up on Sunday.
I have plenty of stuff to keep me busy, so I’m fine, but everyone else not so much.
Affair wife has kids (12F, 9M) that would go to their dad’s on my weekends so I never saw them but the schedule changed so now they’re there when I am. 9M is fine, he asks to borrow a video game now and then but he’s like polite about it and gives them back so sure.
12F won’t leave me tf alone, any time I don’t literally have my door locked she’s barging in trying to talk to me or wanting to do something. I tried to tell her to leave me alone in a nice way, but last time I just up and told her I never want to talk to her and I’m going to ignore her from now on.
She cried about it, affair wife got mad, my father said she’s having a hard time with the divorce too and I shouldn’t take it out on her. I told him he could stop forcing me to visit then and problem solved.
Everyone is mad. My mom says she gets it, but 12F probably is just looking for someone not her parents to talk to. I just don’t see why it has to be me.
Maleficent_Mistake50
I feel like the Y T A votes are missing the point. OP doesn’t want a relationship AT ALL with the stepsibs and I believe that’s a fair boundary.
Her whole life has been upended and she mentions that she tried to be polite with the 12f to leave her alone but 12f (most likely blessing of stepmom) continued to ignore her request.
Also: there is no real timeline given by OP which makes me think this has all happened so fast that OP hasn’t been able to process it without adult interference.
OP stated that she would have preferred to stay with mom full time but is being forced to spend time with dad (the court system in OP's state really dgaf about her mental health) and she let her bio dad and stepmom what her boundaries were and she kept to them.
And now because 12f is around more often, she is being tasked against her freewill to cater to the feelings of another child while ignoring her own. Man. That’s a lot for OP.
OP is NTA. But OP: I do suggest individual therapy for yourself. It might help you down the road when the courts revisit the custody agreement and they might rule in your favor this time.
1962Michael
NTA. All of this is 100% normal. Textbook, even.
To be clear, your dad is the AH, with an Honorable Mention for your stepmom. Your dad wants a "reset" and for everyone to pretend like them screwing up two families was just "a thing that happened" and everyone is supposed to pull together and be a family.
They did this to you, and to 12F and 9M. And your mom, and their dad.
I will also bet you that 12F was told that she's "gaining a sister" and "won't that be fun." You are her consolation prize. I can see how socializing with her seems like you are approving of the affair and the divorce and the whole mess, which you are not.
It's your life, and you certainly don't owe her or anyone anything. But just remember that she is as blameless here as you are.
EDIT to add: Younger siblings are annoying no matter what. Having younger step-siblings dumped on you at 15 (when you're not used to siblings at all) really sucks.
NewtoFL2
NTA. Dad needs to tell his wife to deal with her. kid.
Anthat12
Hugs. Your life, that other people control at 15, got flushed down the toilet. You told the judge what you wanted and he only listened to half of it.
Now you are stuck dealing with the adults responsible for the flush which has to be salt in an open wound. You are dealing with hurt and betrayal while being expected to act like a fully grown adult, when the actual adults did not. Your feelings are valid.
Your step siblings are in the same boat you are. Hold your boundary of being left alone as kindly as you can when it comes to them. They are grieving the life they lost as well.
You get to choose the relationship you have with your father. Someday you may forgive him, or you may not. No one has the right to tell/ guilt you what that relationship should be.
You are under court order to see him. You have set your boundaries on what you are and are not willing to do in the situation that you are stuck in. Talk to your mom about going back to court when some time has passed to get the order changed. Until then do your best. NTA
KindlyCelebration223
NTA. Oh no, the kids are having a hard time with the divorce? /s
Well maybe they should have thought about their kids before they boned each other while married to other people (feel free to use that in family therapy).
Are her kids just going to their dad’s on the weekends you are home with your mom? Maybe you can change it so you are only their weekends her kids are at their dad’s.
I have a nagging feeling that your dad & his wife changed their schedule so they get a kid free weekend twice a month. So changing yours to be opposite theirs would kill two birds with one stone: you don’t have to see the kids & you mess up their plan.
Sea_Firefighter_4598
NTA. But speak up in the next family therapy session and tell the therapist exactly how you feel about dad and the new family. A no holds barred session might get you closer to what you want. At the very least they will know you can't be therapied into submission.
PhilosopherINside956
NTA, you cannot help feeling the way you do considering your dad is forcing you into a situation with a woman he betrayed your mother with. They’re expecting this perfect blended family, but with zero time for you to heal.
Glinda-the-witch
NTA. Tell your father, you’ll be happy to talk to the 12-year-old. Tell him you will explain the facts of life to her, and what an affair is, and how her mother and your father broke up both of their families or, he can just let you stay home with your mother.
Edit - Ok, after reading everything and thinking about it for a few days, here’s what I’m going to do. A lot of people suggested letting them have it in therapy. So, tomorrow I’m turning into an unskippable cutscene in therapy.
They want me to talk so I’ve got a whole filibuster planned if I need it and no one else is getting a word in edgewise. My father will be addressed as “Cheater” and affair wife as “Adultress” from now on.
If that doesn’t get me dropped off back at my mom’s, when the other two kids get to the house they are going to be told everything about the cheating. I’m rewriting the lyrics to a really catchy song to be about my cheating father so I can sing it at him and get it stuck in his head if needed.
Guess we’ll see if that works better than ignoring them.
Edit #2: It’s been an intense weekend y’all. I dropped all the nukes in therapy. My father nearly got kicked out of the session. He was big mad but he wouldn’t let me go home.
As soon as the kids got to the house, I caught 12F and apologized for snapping at her and told her I had just been on edge a lot since her mom and my dad cheated and that’s why everyone broke up. She didn’t know, so she started crying and yelled at her mom and all hell broke lose.
Leaving out the rest for reasons, but my mom came to get me, the cops got involved, and it turns out affair wife said she would divorce my father if he brought me back to their house anyway so at least for right now I can stay at my mom’s.
I guess what happens next depends on what the court says, but I had to go talk to some people yesterday about what happened plus I was able to record some of it so idk I hope it’s enough for me to be free.
DrewDonut
Cheater Dad: Shall we play a game? OOP: How about Global Thermonuclear War?
Cheater Dad: Wouldn't you prefer a nice game of chess? OOP: Later. Right now, lets play Global Thermonuclear War.
Adriannagladwin
OOP had a plan of attack, and by God, did that missile hit. Power to her, though I feel bad for 12f.
I_dont_like_rice
I would have paid cash money to be a fly on the wall at that therapy session.
PeachPuddingGoose
"No one in that house is my family, they’re just legally mandated prison wardens."
"My father is no longer my family in any way but law. Genes make you biologically related, not like socially related. So he gets the absolute minimum I have to do by law. When the law no longer applies, he will be nothing at all."
OOP is going to be okay. I wish I had been this petty and capable of kicking butt at her age. Tons of people run after even the shittiest parents for decades, because they want a mother or a father. Without realizing that they don't actually want the ones they ended up with. That's a lot of work she won't have to do. Good for her.
momofeveryone5
You would think the court would take the 15yo at her word that she didn't want contact...
piercingeye:
Yeah, but the courts' default stance seems to be to extend visitation to parents unless there's clear evidence of abuse. In this case, OOP's father definitely should have thought twice about forcing OOP to spend time at his home.
(Along with, you know, thinking twice before cheating, destroying his relationship with his daughter, etc...)