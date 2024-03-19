'Found out my fiancé got me a fake engagement ring and now I want to call it off.' AITA? UPDATED

"My (25/f) fiancé proposed to me but it turns out the ring is fake. He bought a name brand box off of ebay."

Hey guys, so my fiancé Mark (30/m) and I have been together for two years. Two months ago, he asked me to marry him and he gave me a beautiful Cartier engagement ring. I was really excited and of course I said yes. It was a beautiful ring and I was excited to be marrying the man I love.

The other day (Mark and I work together) I overheard two co-workers talking about Mark. Someone mentioned that Mark "make so much money but he didn't even give his girlfriend a real ring". The person asked for clarification and it turns out that Mark bought a Cartier box off of Ebay then bought a CZ ring to put in the box. I didn't want to believe it, then I took my ring to a jeweler to get it checked.