Parents threaten to cut off son over decision to take fiancée's last name. + UPDATE

One meeting involved both sets of parents - Lisa and Luke talked 90% of the time before getting up and leaving. They're mad Alex stayed with us and said even if we go with his name, they'd resent us and my family for supporting us.

Lisa threatened to cut Alex off, and says he won't get another penny (they had planned to contribute to our wedding, stating there were no strings attached, and they fund his college apartment).

Lisa said this is the worst thing to happen to her since losing her first baby. She's telling Alex that his grandparents will have to move to assisted living from heartbreak, and Luke keeps telling Alex his choice is hurting people. Their main reason seems to be that it is tradition and that they want the last name carried on (it's not an uncommon last name).