Fiancé tells bride-to-be his business partner is a priority over her because he makes more money. UPDATED

BusinessOverlord2 (OP)

I'm getting another job and postponing the wedding for sure. Should I just let go of the resentment? I'm too mad about this to really let go, I think, which probably means I should leave anyway doesn't it?

ThrownMaxibon

Girl, your boyfriend is not marriage material for the following reasons:

Nick let Joe push you out of a job because Joe threw a hissy fit. Nick felt justified to do so because Joe made more money. Nick will always take the side that benefits him most, without any regard for you or your feelings.