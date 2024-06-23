Protective father shuts down gal friend’s 'desperate' attempt to insert herself as parental figure for son. + Update

Ivy and I ended up alone together on campus, and she once again made an offer to watch Damian so I had 'a night to myself.' I firmly said that I don't need a babysitter, her repeated offers were not appreciated, and that spending time with my son is far from a hardship. The kid conks out at like eight, it's not like I don't have free time. I think that got through to her and so she stopped asking. It was over, or so I thought.

At the beginning of October, I went out with my family to a pumpkin patch/fall festival thing. My sister took a picture of Damian and me together; I thought it was a nice photo, so I uploaded it so people like my uncle's and aunt's upstate could see it.