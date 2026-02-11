'My friend loyalty tested my wife without my knowledge. She failed. I feel done with them both. What to do?' UPDATED

Now on to the update. First and most importantly I met my step daughter yesterday. We met at a park and when we saw each other we both started crying and just hugged for five minutes.

Every memory of her from when I first met her went through my head and I didn’t want to let her go for fear of never hugging her again. We sat on a park bench and the first thing she asked is what happened.

She’s 15 and I didn’t see a reason to lie. I said her mum got catfished and she fell for it and has been having an online affair for a few months and told another man she loved him. I left out the intimate photos and hotel bit.