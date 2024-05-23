'My GF asked for an open relationship, I said "no" and now she's acting strange.' UPDATED

I actually got to sit her down to talk the next day after posting about it and asked her why she brought it up again(she asked in the past, in the beginning of our relationship) after dating for so long. She repeated that she just wanted to spice up our love life and I asked her "how would that spice things up though? The only one who's gonna find it sexy is you because you know that I'm not into that."

She said something about how I should be open minded about it because so many people wish they had a partner like her that would be ok with them screwing other people. I said "yeah, if they were into that then I'd get that."