'My GF keeps calling my sobriety 'control' and I don’t know if I’m being manipulated.'

Example: last weekend she wanted us to do a wine night at her place and I offered to bring fancy snacks and make it a mocktail night. She got cold instantly and said, "So I’m not allowed to relax in my own home because you decided to be better than everyone." I told her that’s not what I said, and that I literally don’t care if she drinks, I just don’t want it to be the whole night’s focus.

She kept repeating "you don’t care" in this sarcastic voice and then said I’m trying to punish her for "having fun. " Later she apologized, but it was one of those apologies that turns into a speech about how her ex used to control her and how my sobriety is triggering her trauma. I know trauma is real. I also know she uses it like a shield when she wants the conversation to end.