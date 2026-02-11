'My GF set me up to cheat on her and now she thinks I would actually cheat on her.' UPDATED

I (m25) and my GF (f25) have been in a relationship for 4 years. Before that, we were friends for more than 2 years so I have known her for at least 6 years. We get along great and don't have many arguments or fights.
Last Sunday my GF's friend Susan asked me to come to her place and told me that my GF was there and we could all just hang out. We were at the local deli and Susan's apartment is just a block away so I went with her. Got there and saw my GF and her friends calling me a cheater. She was crying.
Honestly, at that point, I didn't know what was going on. It was all very confusing. My GF's other friend was saying break up with him he is a cheat. After the things calmed down a little I told her that Susan told me that she would be here so I don't understand what was going on. Apparently, Susan blew their plan and she wasn't supposed to tell me that my GF would be there.
I don't know why my GF thinks she has the right to be mad at me. It should be me who is mad at her. She literally tried to set me up and failed. Her narrative now is that I shouldn't have gone home with another woman and what if Susan was lying. Susan is her best friend and she told me that my GF was there, I had no reason to suspect she was lying.
Right now she thinks that I would actually cheat on her if I got a good opportunity. Basically, she thinks I would go to some random woman's house that I meet. How f'ing realistic. I don't think she realizes how stupid that sounds.
I love her and don't want to dump her over this but it is very stupid to set someone up to do something bad. I think I can get past her stupid test but what is pissing me off is that she isn't talking to me and just says that she now knows that I have the potential to cheat. With every passing day, I'm honestly getting tired of her crap. What do you guys think?
peakpenguins 4921 said:
Your girlfriend is 25 going on 15... I'd be done with anyone trying to "catch" me with stupid games like this. I'd be even more done at the fact that she's still mad at you even though her friend "blew the plan". Sounds like she's insistent on believing exactly what she wanted to believe.
feyria 1645 said:
Everyone has the potential to cheat.. we just choose not to. If your girl is being like this now.. it won't get better later, if anything it'll get much.. much worse. We don't always want to do what needs to be done.. and you need to dump this crazy woman. She's toxic and so are her friends.
OP responded:
Exactly what I tried to tell her. Not getting through her think noggin probably because she is mad at me for something she made up. I can work with her if she apologizes and promises to work on it but this getting exhausting.
mtabacco31 said:
Life is too short for the drama. Your girl has a group of friends that are all drama. I would tell here that this is to much and I am out. Her friends are not friends of your relationship and will sabotage it any way, probably already are.
Thank you to everyone who replied to my first post. Just a lil update. It was really difficult but I broke up with her. The way she handled the situation at first gave me the impression that I was signing up for a lot more tests if I stay with her so I ended things.
Only after that she apologised and promised to never do anything like this again and said that this is something very minor which shouldn't cause a breakup. Part of me wanted to trust her and give it a go but I don't want to be in a relationship where I am not certain about it.
As for Susan. After this I have ran into her at the deli daily and she confessed that she was not on board with her girlfriends plan thus she partly messed up the plan without betraying her friends. I guess something is better than nothing and I thanked her for it.
It still weirds me out a little that I can't go to my ex (GF at the time) bff's home when invited whom I have also known for a significant amount of time without being called a cheater. Personally, I don't know what was going through my ex's head.
Susan told me that even though she was not on board with the plan she was the one who brought up the youtube video about testing partners to the group and the rest of the girlfriends decided it would be a good idea to test it on me as my ex was the only one in a relationship (with me) at the time. According to her it got out of hand from there and she was tasked with baiting me at the deli.
Jeez, Louise guys. I don't know if this was the right decision or not but I guess I'll find that out in a couple of years down the road.