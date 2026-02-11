'My GF set me up to cheat on her and now she thinks I would actually cheat on her.' UPDATED

I don't know why my GF thinks she has the right to be mad at me. It should be me who is mad at her. She literally tried to set me up and failed. Her narrative now is that I shouldn't have gone home with another woman and what if Susan was lying. Susan is her best friend and she told me that my GF was there, I had no reason to suspect she was lying.

Right now she thinks that I would actually cheat on her if I got a good opportunity. Basically, she thinks I would go to some random woman's house that I meet. How f'ing realistic. I don't think she realizes how stupid that sounds.