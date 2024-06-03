'My GF told me to get a “real” job or else she is going to break up with me.' UPDATED

But the timing couldn’t be worse as just a week before, my father and I had helped my uncle(mother’s brother) pay off his debt and, in general, help him and his wife -who was also pregnant- out during a financially difficult time for them. So neither I or my father had cash needed to buy a ticket, which was very expensive.

My uncle (the one who used to send me money) would’ve happily covered me, but he was on a hiking trip and I couldn’t reach him. My other uncle was paying a loan and couldn’t have covered my expenses. Then, I asked my three closest friends and all of them lended me as much money as they could, but I still needed a few hundred bucks.