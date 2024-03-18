'My GF tried to incriminate me when police searched my house and I don't know why.' UPDATED

OP: This is what I honestly have in mind now. I can't buy that she was malicious. It really seems like she was just scared.

Giengi: Why the hell does everyone assume she called? You people are all gonna break your arms reaching that far. I really wish people would comment based on the actual story, rather than making up extra parts because it sounds more exciting in their heads. Maybe she did and maybe she didnt but there is not one damn thing in the original post to give any indication she called the police.

OP: Yeah I think if she wanted to frame me, there would be a thousand easier ways than calling the police and then sending them in a wild goose chase into a shed with rakes and shit