'My girlfriend and my brother are soulmates.' UPDATED

"My girlfriend and my brother are soulmates."

My girlfriend (21F) and I (21M) have been dating for about 7 months now. We both used to work at the same restaurant, and I asked her out. I've always felt like we were very different people, but that's what I liked about our relationship.

I feel like I'm always learning something by being around her and try my best to indulge in her interests. 3 months ago I introduced her to my family and they all seemed to like her, especially my brother (20M).

I didn't really think much of it, and was happy to see them get along since I'm very close to my brother. But I've realised over time that they just fit way better with each other. They both have the same interests in movies, books, music, sports, foods, you name it.