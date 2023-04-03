"AITA for refusing to take my girlfriend to nice places because she eats like a kid?"

My girlfriend is an incredibly picky eater. Like I said in my title, she eats like she is 10 years old.

In fact I'll give a short list of things she refuses to eat; Unflavored water, fish (excluding fried shrimp), anything with bones, cheese other than sharp cheddar, spinach, onions, garlic, pasta without red sauce, eggs, spicy food, aioli, ketchup, potatoes (other than french fries), pastries with fruit, citrus, sausage or any "non-American" food.]

This compares to me, someone who grew up in multiple different regions of the US and lived in abroad for a few years, so I'm a bit more adventurous when it comes to food.