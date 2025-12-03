'My girlfriend said no when I proposed to her. She didn't choose me.' UPDATED

A year later, the OP returned with an update.

Today it is 1 year and 4 months since she said no to my proposal which effectively ended our relationship. I never felt that kind of pain before in my life. Before this I never understood when people said that heartbreak was real and was a physical pain but now I get it.

I tried dipping my toe into dating because people keep saying there are other fish in the sea and that I'll find someone. But besides the fact that every woman I meet wants kids and I don't, all it does is remind me of the breakup.

I found out she has a boyfriend. She doesn't have social media but I saw a picture on Instagram from one of her old friends. The friend was on a work trip and said in the caption they met up for the first time in years.