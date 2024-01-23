'My husband is cheating on me with my BFF, I sent him screenshots of his convo with her.' UPDATED

Finding out a partner is cheating can be deeply shattering, how you respond, is entirely situational. But outside opinions can sometimes help you stand strong in your convictions.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared the saga of discovering her husband cheated. She wrote:

"My husband is cheating on me with my best friend. I sent him screenshots of his conversation with her AND my conversation with the tinder guy I’m meeting on Friday."

I (F29) had to move for a few months to a different city for my studies. I moved in September and I will stay here until June. My sister called me to say that she saw him with my best friend. We wouldn’t have thought anything about it if my sister didn’t say that she had the sense that they looked caught. I logged into his phone. I saw the texts including the ones discussing the interaction with my sister.