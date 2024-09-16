Neighbor demands woman leave girlfriend, marry his son, escalating harassment campaign, she fights back. UPDATED 4X

She came home and was already dressed, so we went out. It was my turn to plan date night, so I was at an advantage. I took her to a place that was like the restaurant pur first date was in (sadly, the original is no more) and we shared stories about that date (I was nervous and word vomited like an overfed baby - she found me charming), we then retraced a walk we had when I first told her I loved her.

She had claimed up at it and skirted saying it back, but now she tells me every day multiple times a day even when she's angry at me. We then ended at our city aquarium - hey quick trivia, I was once a "professional mermiad" there.