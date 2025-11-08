"My wife thinks I got laid off but really I quit to make a go at being a Twitch streamer full time."

My wife doesn't follow or know anything about Twitch or video games at all. She doesn't have any knowledge of or connection to the industry I used to work in. She is a paramedic so she works different shifts and does not know I stream at times when she is not home.

Her salary is enough to cover our bills although things will be a bit tighter until I starting making money on my stream. I'm not going to tell anyone until I'm bringing in enough money that I can do it full time.

I have never been happier and not stressed as I am now. It's easy for me to lock myself in my home office and say I'm networking and job hunting when I'm really streaming if my wife and/or my 3 year old is home.