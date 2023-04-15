Parents give name that causes 'so many' issues, furious that son won't pass it on.

What's in a name? Well, when it's yours, your father's, your cousin's, and half the family tree's — the answer is a lot of confusion. When one man refused to continue the family's repetitive naming tradition, he found out just how much it meant to his parents. On Reddit's "Am I the A**hole," he asks:

AITA for telling my parents that some traditions need to end and they do not need to tell my wife and I what they think of it because we don't care?