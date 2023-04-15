Parents give name that causes 'so many' issues, furious that son won't pass it on.

What's in a name? Well, when it's yours, your father's, your cousin's, and half the family tree's — the answer is a lot of confusion. When one man refused to continue the family's repetitive naming tradition, he found out just how much it meant to his parents. On Reddit's "Am I the A**hole," he asks:
AITA for telling my parents that some traditions need to end and they do not need to tell my wife and I what they think of it because we don't care?
My family has a name that has traditionally been used for the first boy in each family for generations. I'm James Lawrence. Two of my cousins, my dad and three of his cousins, my grandfather, my great grandfather and his cousin, my great great grandfather and my great great great grandfather all had the same name.