Man asks to name one of his twins after best friend, learns the babies aren't his. + Update

adamsconner123
First of all, I (23M) and my fiancée (23F) have been together for 4 years. 6 months ago, we got engaged but have decided we want to wait a few years to get married. We knew we wanted children but weren’t concerned about when that would happen.
About two weeks ago, we found out that she’s pregnant with twins. I am so excited and have had such a hard time holding it in. My fiancée only told her parents and very close friends but told me I can only tell my parents and siblings.
I don’t think that’s really fair, but I love her and just said ok. Today I hung out with my best friend of 10 years and I couldn’t help but tell him about us having twins. I knew my fiancé would freak if she found out so I was so nervous to tell him.
Since I have had him by my side for so long I have always known that I wanted a child named after him. When I went home, I came clean with my fiancée and told her what I had said. She got so furious I thought she was about to kick me out and become a single mom.
When I mentioned wanting to name one of the twins after my friend she said I had to stay in the guest room tonight. Just now, as I was about to write this, she came into the room and told me that my friend already knew because they’re his brother’s kids.
So now I don’t know what to do, my fiancée cheated on me with my best friend’s brother?? I am so pi$$ed and just shocked. Now I know why she didn’t want me telling my friend, because he knew that she had cheated on me with his brother before and that as soon as he found out she is pregnant that he would get suspicious.
And she’s always been nice to my friend but always was a little off around him. I guess that’s so he wouldn’t tell me the truth about her and his brother. I was really excited about having kids. She won’t stop crying and begging me to stay and telling me how sorry she is. I don’t know what to do, does anyone have suggestions?
FrigidPredator
Uhh break up with her? Do you want to raise the kids of a guy who she cheated with? This sounds like you dodged a bullet.
Dracula30000
Yes, immediately remove yourself from that relationship.
You dodged a bullet OP.
generallyihavenoidea
You get the f out of there, and as far away from her as you can. She got engaged to you and went through all of those talks with you about having a family and a future and all that, only to cheat on you and get pregnant and then lie to you that they are yours. She is a heartless and revolting piece of trash.
Lower-Present5511
Leave. She can raise those kids with your best friend’s brother. Stop talking to your “best friend” too. If he was actually your best friend, he would’ve told you that your fiancé is an awful person.
Sosick30
Uhh this is the easiest decision of your life my friend. Leave. Immediately. Don't talk to that girl ever again. Simple.
adamsconner123
I understand now that I did not f up, but I wanted to post under the same subreddit since I posted in this one originally and I don’t really understand Reddit so I’m trying my best.
It’s been a year. After staying a few nights at a friend’s house, I went and stole my ex-fiancées ring. It was worth a good amount so I was able to leave. When she had the babies, we got a paternity test. I am not the father. A bit bitter sweet, to be honest.
I still, after all this time, can’t decide how I feel about the fact that she named one after me. But you know, life moves on. I live in a new state now, have a stable job, and a girlfriend I’m getting pretty serious with.
I’m making new friends and even tho this has all been pretty rough, I’m making it through. There have been rough patches but dedication to my work has helped. Sorry it’s been so long, I meant to update way earlier.
But, now that I’ve remembered, I decided to let everyone that I am indeed ok. Thank you all for caring. Hopefully I will not have to update anymore. My ex-fiancée is now with my ex-best friend.
The anger has passed at this point and I’ve calmed down. To end on a good note, my girlfriend and I just adopted a dog and things look pretty hopeful for the future. Thank you once again for the support!
AcrobaticSource3
I don’t remember your post, it’s been a year, a lot has happened since then!
Selenyt
Idk man, kinda side eyein' the bestie here. You knew your brother was bangin your best friend's girl and you just....didn't say anything?
Smokedeggs
So, the ex had the ex-best friend’s brother’s babies and now ex is with ex-best friend? What a mess.
TailorJaded3750
the ex best friend is literally dating the ex now. he never gave af about OP. people are seriously messed up.
maangari
OP confirmed in the comments his ex-gf is dating his ex-friend, and that the kids are ex-friend's brother's. Honestly, I think the brother was a cover, but either way OP dodged a bullet.