'My neighbor told me a woman has been visiting my BF when I'm gone.' UPDATED

"My (22F) neighbor (70sF) told me about a woman (20sF) visiting my boyfriend (22M) when I'm gone."

Been together with my boyfriend for 3 years, and he moved in with me last year. I was already living here for a year or so, and developed a friendship with my lovely neighbor. She's retired and a really sweet lady, she basically knows everyone in the neighborhood and sits at home most of the day.

Today she came up to me and said that she had something to tell me, but that I shouldn't get mad at her. I told her I would never get angry with her and to go ahead. She said that when I've been gone (probably a late shift or when I'm visiting someone idk) she has seen a woman come into my house and leave before I come back.